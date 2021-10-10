Uppal Excise Police arrests drug peddler, 2.5 kg cocaine seized

Hyderabad: The Uppal Excise Police in a special drive arrested a drug peddler in the city. The accused has been identified as K. Gopi,a native of Kurnool district. He was found to be in possession of 2.5 kilograms of cocaine which was seized by the Excise Police.

The value of the seized material is estimated to be Rs 75,000,said an Excise department official. According to the Uppal Excise Police, Gopi used to smuggle 10-20 kgs of cocaine while coming to Hyderabad in TSRTC buses. He used to make small packets of drugs costing Rs.100-200 and sell it off to the college students.

He reportedly had made customers in the students fraternity. The Excise Police in its statement said that he was found acting suspiciously while on a routine search operation at the Uppal bus station. After a while, as Excise officials approached near him, he began to ran away but was apprehended. Officials are on a lookout for other gang members as well.

Moreover, Prohibition Excise inspector Chandrashekhar Goud also warned strict action against drugs peddlers as well as the buyers.