Uppal stadium to lose power connection for not paying dues

Hyderabad: Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium’s power has been disconnected on Wednesday after they failed to pay power dues of about Rs 3.05 crore.

On December 6th, a notice was sent to the administration, which said that the total amount of Rs 1.41 crore and surcharges of 1.64 crores has to be paid.

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohd Azharuddin said, “I had been repeatedly mentioning from the day I took charge there was so much administrative collapse in the HCA. I have to spend the majority of my time trying to regularise the malfeasance of the past. Today, the electricity and a cost of rupees three crores were imposed on HCA for the same”.

“Some of my team members in the Apex council were part of the learned administration team in 2015 but did nothing. Now, as the incumbent president, I have to resolve another issue that I am not responsible for”, he added while speaking to The Hindu.

Azhar also state that “Nevertheless, I am doing all that needs to be done on the cricketing side and happy to note the recent successes of Hyderabad teams this season.”