Uproar likely in Monsoon session, BJP and Cong fine tuning strategies (IANS Special)

By Navneet Mishra

New Delhi, Aug 29 : The upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament may witness uproarious scenes amid the ongoing corona pandemic. If the Opposition is adamant to corner the government, the ruling party is equally alert to thwart any such move. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is engaged in devising a special strategy to face the Opposition during the session.

The BJP is firm in its resolve to counter the Opposition and not let them gain an edge during the session. However, according to sources in the BJP, the party will hold several meetings to prepare its strategy to counter the possible attacks by the Opposition.

The Opposition may confront the ruling government on issues such as Corona, economic crisis, unemployment, conflict with China, Bihar floods, Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rajasthan imbroglio and upcoming assembly elections in several states.

The BJP is also discussing possible issues that may arise in the Monsoon session. Party leaders who usually speak out loudly in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are busy doing homework on these issues.

The way BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attacked the Congress last year on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the party may also give a chance to several new political faces to attack the Opposition in the Monsoon session.

A BJP leader and MP preferring anonymity told IANS, “We want to discuss all the contentious issues facing the country in the Parliament. Some new suggestions must be made which will prove the usefulness of Parliament for the people of the country. The Opposition should focus on a positive discussion on all issues rather than creating an uproar on an issue, only then could the parliamentary sessions yield a favourable result. Whatever issues will be raised, the BJP is ready to respond to them.”

The Congress, too, is busy preparing for the Monsoon session. This is indicated by the new appointments made for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi just before the session commences. While Sonia Gandhi has appointed senior party leader Jairam Ramesh as the chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi has been made the deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu, the chief whip in the LS.

However, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary will continue to be the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha.

Preparations are on to run consecutive sessions from September 14 to October 1. Due to the coronavirus, the Monsoon session will be conducted only after specific safety arrangements. The sessions may be conducted in the morning and evening shifts. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made it mandatory for all MPs and their staff to undergo corona tests.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.