UPSC Civil Services notification 2021 likely to be delayed

New Delhi: The release of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services notification 2021 is likely to be delayed as the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a plea seeking an extra chance for UPSC aspirants, who exhausted all attempts last October, against the backdrop of mental and physical trauma due to the ongoing pandemic.

Although, as per the UPSC calendar, the notification is scheduled to be released today, the apex court in its earlier hearing had directed the Central Government to ensure that it is not released until the decision over the plea is made.

However, if the apex court delivers its verdict today, the commission can release the UPSC Civil Services notification 2021 on its official website by the end of the day.

Center refuses to relax age rule

The Center on Tuesday told the apex court that it is not in favour of one-time relaxation to UPSC exam aspirants who are age-barred, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar that initially the government was not willing to give an extra chance, but it mellowed its stand after a suggestion from the bench.

Earlier, the Center had said, “Relaxation, only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, may be granted to only those candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021.”

However, the top court asked the government to consider giving age-relaxation as a one-time measure. In reply to it, the center said ‘no’.

After a detailed hearing in the matter, the top court reserved its verdict.

UPSC Civil Services notification 2021 for IFoS

UPSC Civil Services notification 2021 will be common for Indian Civil Services and Indian Forest Service.

The educational eligibility for Indian Civil Services is any graduation whereas, for Indian Forest Service, candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering.