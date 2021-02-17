UPSC Civil Services notification 2021 to be released soon

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services notification 2021 likely to be released soon as Supreme Court’s verdict on a plea seeking an extra chance for aspirants, who exhausted all attempts last October, is expected any time this week.

The plea requested for an extra attempt citing the mental and physical trauma due to the ongoing pandemic.

After a detailed hearing, the apex court had reserved its verdict on the plea.

Why notification got delayed?

As per the UPSC calendar, the notification was scheduled to be released on February 10. However, the commission might have delayed it due to the apex court’s direction. The SC in its earlier hearing had directed the Central Government to ensure that the notification is not released until the decision over the plea is made.

Although the commission has delayed the release of the notification, it confirmed that the preliminary examination will be conducted on the scheduled date i.e., June 27, 2021.

UPSC Civil Services notification 2021 for IFoS

UPSC Civil Services notification 2021 will be common for Indian Civil Services and Indian Forest Service.

The educational eligibility for Indian Civil Services is any graduation whereas, for Indian Forest Service, the candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering.