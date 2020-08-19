UPSC CSE: Most affordable institute IKLAS to offer online classes

New Delhi: IKLAS, a coaching institute for UPSC Civil Service Exam is going to start online classes on 7th September 2020. The institute is going to offer coaching at the lowest fee when compared to other leading academies.

Coaching fee

The fee for prelims cum mains online course is Rs. 20 thousand and GST. The timing of the classes will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The features of the course are as follow:

Expert faculties Regular prelims test Constant monitoring Live and interactive online classes Monthly tests Performance analysis of every test Assessment portal Weekly MCQ tests Weekly Mains answer writing practice.

Contact details

For more details, students can contact on cellphone number 9840686562.

In order to attend the demo class, aspirants can register online on the IKLAS website (click here).