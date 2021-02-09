UPSC CSE notification 2021 to be released tomorrow; Confusion prevails over one-time relaxation

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Notification 2021 is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2021.

As per the official calendar of UPSC, the last date of receipt of applications will be March 2, 2021 whereas the UPSC Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021.

UPSC CS Main

The duration of the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination that is scheduled to begin on September 17, 2021, will be five days.

Although the academic calendar did not mention the dates of the Personality Test, it will be held after the release of the main examination results.

Confusion over one-time relaxation

Confusion prevails over one-time relaxation given by the Central Government due to pandemic.

The Centre had on February 5 told the apex court that it is ready to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to those civil service aspirants, who had appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam and are otherwise not age-barred.

It had said, “Relaxation, only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, may be granted to only those candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021”.

However, the top court asked government to consider giving age-relaxation as a one-time measure.

After a detailed hearing in the matter, the bench asked the Centre to explore a way out through age relaxation. Centre’s counsel asked the top court to adjourn the matter till Tuesday, as he would like to seek instructions from the authorities concerned. The bench will continue to hear the matter on Tuesday.