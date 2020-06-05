UPSC Prelims exam date likely to be announced today

New Delhi: UPSC Prelims exam date is likely to be announced today. The examination which was scheduled to be held on 31st May has been postponed due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

UPSC prelims exam date will be announced by Commission

A revised programme of examinations, including the civil services preliminary 2020, is likely to be uploaded today.

Annually, the civil services examination is held in three stages prelims, main and interview. Based on the examination, UPSC selects officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear in the preliminary examination. However, a few thousands of students manage to reach Mains.

Number of vacancies

UPSC will fill 796 vacancies through the civil services examination 2020.

Indian Forest Service Examination

As the examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination was also deferred.

It may be noted that conducting examination amid restrictions and coronavirus threat is a challenging task.

Apart from it, the commission may has to increase examination centers in order to adhere to physical distancing norms.

Inter-state travel for aspirants will be another challenge as in some State, the number of coronavirus cases is still increasing.

Earlier, the commission had made it clear that as and when dates are decided for the deferred examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days.

The UPSC Prelims exam date will be announced on the official website of the commission (click here).

