Urdu Hindi Cultural Association is back with Kavi Sammelan & Mushaira

The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand (UHCANZ) is bringing back the much-awaited and perhaps the only Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira event of the year this weekend.

The Association was established in 2011 with the aim to promote Urdu and Hindi language in New Zealand and in the last decade of its formation has held several forums, workshops and poetry nights.

The concept behind conducting the much-awaited Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan And Sham-e-Ghazal event are to give poetry lovers in Hindi, and Urdu language a platform to perform their art of reciting different forms poems to an audience.

This year, the Kavi Sammelan event is being held at Fickling Community Centre in Three Kings on Saturday, November 21 from 6 p.m.

The event is expected to be attended by High Commissioner of India in New Zealand, Muktesh Pardeshi, Hon Consul of India, Bhav Dhillon, MP for Mt Roskill and Minister of Transport Michael Wood, newly minted Minister of Ethnic Communities and second elected Kiwi Indian MP in New Zealand Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the first Kiwi Indian elected MP in NZ Dr Gaurav Sharma, MP for New Lynn, Dr Deborah Russell, former MP Kanwaljit Bakshi, and chairperson of Bhartiya Samaj, Jeet Suchdev among others.

“We are expecting around 250 people at for the event which has gained immense popularity in the community and amongst Shayari enthusiasts in Auckland and we will have some performances in the Punjabi language as well,” chairperson of Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand, Roopa Suchdev said.

The UHCANZ will also be releasing its annual literary magazine ‘Dhanak’ at the event through High Commission of India.

UHCANZ on this occasion of its ten years of Mushaira event will also be felicitating Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield for his contribution and leadership along with the government towards the control of Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand.

“It is our honour to present and felicitate Dr Bloomfield with their special award for his contributions made towards New Zealand in the last nine months since Covid-19 hit New Zealand,” General Secretary for Urdu Hindi cultural Association of New Zealand, Mujeeb Syed told The Indian Weekender.

