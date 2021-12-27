Urdu Job Mela , Prof. Ainul Hasan inaugurates online Training for candidates

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on December 25 inaugurated the online training for the candidates registered in the Telangana State First Urdu Job Mela Scheduled on January 06, 2022. These training sessions will continue till January 03, 2022 from 3 to 5 pm.

The job mela being organized jointly by MANUU, Telangana State Urdu Academy, Setwin Security & Man Power Services and TS Hyderabad Weaker Section Development and Weaker Society will be held at Indoor Sports Complex, MANUU. Almost one thousand candidates have already registered online for the job mela.

Dr. Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Incharge, Training and Placement Cell, MANUU and coordinator Job Mela introduced the Chief Guest, Prof. Ainul Hasan to the candidates.

Prof. Hasan in his detiled presentation emphasized about the importance of pre-placement online training sessions and asked the candidates to attend the sessions mandatorily. These training will be very useful to prepare themselves before the Job Mela, he added.

He also suggested the candidates to sit in front of the mirror and rectify their mistakes in presentation and be ready for Job Mela.

The topics being covered during the training include – mock interview, how to prepare good resume, individual differences & personality, goal setting, interview skills, career counselling, best interview, how to face interview, communication skills, selecting job/company based on subject/course knowledge, body language, how to convince the interviewer, how to fill companies job application forms, companies expectation and recap-what you have learned. Experts from MANUU and other collaborating institutions are coaching the aspirants.

The last date for online registration for attending the job mela is December 31, 2021. the eligible candidates can register online at https:forms.gle/apSp1585x47fAYaHA before last date. For details visit website manuu.edu.in.