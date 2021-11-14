Urmila Matondkar tests negative for COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Sunday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, almost 14 days after she had contracted the virus.

The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter and posted a video thanking her well wishers for their prayers.

Matondkar, who had opened up about her COVID diagnosis on October 31 and was under home quarantine, asked people to get vaccinated to fight the virus.

“My report has come COVID negative, thanks to all your wishes and I am perfectly healthy. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you have taken only the first dose, then please take the second one too… This is the only solution to fight COVID, it gives all the required strength.

“Please don’t take COVID lightly, it still hasn’t gone from our world. As a society, we have to fight it together. Please get vaccinated and don’t step out anywhere without masks,” she said.

Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the ruling Shiv Sena last year.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 999 new coronavirus cases and 49 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,23,344 and death toll to 1,40,565.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said Mumbai has achieved 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccine first dose target with all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 getting covered, possibly making it the first city in the country to do so.

He said 92,36,500 people in the metropolis have received the first dose, while 59,83,452 have got the second dose as well.