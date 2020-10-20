Urvashi Rautela: First Indian celeb as a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

Mumbai: Bollywood star and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian celebrity to appear as a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week 2020 which is set to take place from October 21 – 24, supported by Microsoft.

Announcing the same, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and wrote, “Super elated to be the first Bollywood/ Indian actor as a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week @arabfashioncouncil for one of the biggest designers in the world @amatoofficial @furneamato @yugenpr 🇮🇳 🤍🙏🏻 Thank you all for your lovely wishes ♥”. Have a look.

Urvashi Rautela features in fashion designer Furne One’s new short film, which tackles racism and equality.

The first part of the film, which is directed by Alex Suhorucov, features Dubai-based models of colour. The second part stars Rautela as a warrior princess.

Speaking to media, Furne One said, “I am so lucky to have Urvashi Rautela to be part of this project as I believe she has faced a lot of judgements in the unfiltered social media world where people easily criticise public personalities like her. She is more than just a pretty face, she is more than just a sexy body, she is a woman with a soul and a purpose. She is here to inspire girls who share the same story — dreaming is believing.”

Arab Fashion Week 2020

Arab Fashion Week is put together by the Arab Fashion Council, and will continue its program virtually. It will let viewers check out the latest and greatest designs from a number of Arab fashion houses and independent designers.

The general theme of Arab Fashion Week this year is, “Dream Bigger, the power to achieve more. Arab Fashion Week will showcase 30 fashion designers from across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and America.

The entire event will be shown live exclusively on Facebook platform. The live show will allow those watching to shop for their favourite looks via digital showroom platform JOOR.

In an official statement, Jacob Abrian, Founder & CEO, Arab Fashion Council said, “The entire world is passing through a transitional period of stepping into the new world’s revolution which is governed by technology and artificial intelligence; we, at the Arab Fashion Council, are taking the right steps to ensure our fashion community is ready to be part of the big change”.