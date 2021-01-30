Urvashi Rautela hits 34mn mark on Insta, posts crocodile video to thank fans

Mumbai, Jan 30 : Actress Urvashi Rautela has reached a following of 34 million on Instagram. She posted a video to thank fans on Saturday, where she is seen feeding crocodiles in a wildlife Sanctuary.

Although the video doesn’t have much to do with Urvashi’s milestone, her fans seemed entertained with the video.

She also used this opportunity to thanks fans for making her first Indian/Asian to feature in top 10 World’s sexiest super model list.

She captioned her video, saying: “Thank you all for your #34Million love on @instagram & having me as your “First Indian/Asian to feature in Top 10 World’s Sexiest Super Model 2021 list. Feeding one of the largest crock. When I went to study crocodile behavior. There’s no way humans should have any encounters with crocodiles. You should stay away from them!”

The actress is currently shooting for the series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.