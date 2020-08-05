Urvashi Rautela sizzles in sari

Mumbai, Aug 5 : Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela goes desi in order to make a scorching statement, in her new Instagram post.

In her new picture on the social media app, Urvashi sports a sparkling purple saree paired with a blouse that accentuates her oomph. She completes her look with diamond danglers and her hair done in a ponytail.

“Crispy saree vibes tbh,” she wrote as the caption. The picture currently has 432K likes on social media.

Urvashi was recently seen in the film “Virgin Bhanupriya”. The film also featured Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

