Urvashi Rautela turns ‘Lady Allu Arjun’ in this latest video

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Sampat Nandi’s ‘Black Rose’, is taking the internet by storm with her new dance video in which she is dancing like lady Allu Arjun.

It is a very known news that stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry. From his impeccable fashion sense to his elastic dance moves to his unmatchable swag, Allu Arjun is loved for more reasons than one by millions of his fans across the world.

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram recently and shared a video on her Instagram account where she can be seen doing a difficult dance step. In the video, wearing a stunning red bralette and skirt, Urvashi Rautela can be seen dancing to the tunes of a song for her upcoming bilingual film Black Rose.

Sharing the video Urvashi Rautela captioned it as, “When I act like lady @alluarjunonline #AlluArjun . Presenting you my South Indian Dance Style for my film #BlackRose”.

Urvashi Rautela Instagram post

After seeing her dance, only Allu Arjun fans can figure out whether Urvashi Rautela is dancing like their favourite star or not. Also if the rumours are to be believed Urvashi might shake legs with Allu Arjun in his next Pushpa, directed by Sukumar.

Speaking about the professional front of Urvashi Rautela, the actress was last seen in ZEE5 web film, Virgin Bhanupriya. Her Telugu film, Black Rose is being helmed by Mohan Bharadwaj and produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. Created by Sampath Nandi, the Great Grand Masti actress’ next will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The makers have already released the first look poster of Black Rose on social media.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikunthapuramloo which grossed over Rs 200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj played the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

Recently, Allu Arjun was also making headlines for going against the COVID-19 rules and visiting Kuntala waterfalls for the shooting which was closed by the government due to the pandemic.