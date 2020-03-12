US ambassador meets Arvind Kejriwal

A+ A-

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Deputy Chief of Mission Edgard Kagan called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting that took place at the Delhi Secretariat.

“It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, His Excellency Ken Juster @USAmbIndia and Dy Chief of Mission, Mr Edgard Kagan. We discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, including the recent visit of @FLOTUS Mrs Trump to a Delhi govt school,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Received the Luxembourg Ambassador to India, His Excellency Mr Jean Claude Kugener @JCKugener today at the Delhi Secretariat. We had a warm and productive meeting on urban governance and discussed avenues for cooperation between Delhi and Luxembourg. pic.twitter.com/tYNuKeVETE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 12, 2020