A+ A-

Hyderabad: US Consul General at Hyderabad informed that US Consulate at Hyderabad is the second on the entire world in issuing H1B visas.

He further told that US Consulate at Hyderabad has been included in the top ten consulates in entire world.

He also told that during the past 20 years, US Consulate at Hyderabad issued more that 20 lakh visas.

He informed that in the new consulate, there will be 54 windows.