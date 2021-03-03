US consulate in Dubai to hire people for upcoming Expo 2020

Dubai: The United States consulate in Dubai is hiring for Expo 2020 as it readies to welcome visitors from around the world in October this year.

US consulate is hiring for few positions, vacancies include Administrative and Process Assistant, Information Assistant and Media and Communications Manager.

According to the US consulate website, the administrative and operations assistant who will be assigned to Expo 2020 Dubai will get an annual salary of Dh105, 337. The appointment is on a temporary basis and will not exceed 16 months or beyond.

The administrative and operations assistant will perform clerical and administrative duties as well as serve as logistics contact at the US consulate General Expo unit.

The deadline for media and communications manager is March 6, to apply for the position, email your CV to jobs@usapavilion.org with the position name under the subject.

Deadline for Incentives, Information assistant application is on March 11. Applications can be done through its website www.expo2020dubai.com.

According to Gulf News, “The US Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, and marital status. All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications,” the US Consulate said.

What is Dubai Expo 2020?

Expo 2020, a six-month-long mega event, is a first-of-its-kind event worldwide hosted by Dubai. It aims to celebrate cultural diversity, knowledge, and education.

Earlier it was scheduled for October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Expo 2020 Dubai will run between October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.