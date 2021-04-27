US Consulate in Hyderabad cancels visa services from May 3

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 27th April 2021 2:15 pm IST
visa appointment

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General on Tuesday announced that it has cancelled all routine visa services from May 3 in view of Covid-19 situation.

“Considering current COVID-19 conditions, all routine visa services at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad are cancelled from May 3 until further notice, including all routine non-immigrant visa interview appointments and interview waiver appointments,” the US Consulate General tweeted on Tuesday.

It also announced cancellation of all routine American Citizen Services appointments from April 27 until further notice.

“Emergency American Citizen Services and visa appointments will continue to the extent that local conditions allow. We will make every attempt to honor scheduled emergency appointments during this time,” the Consulate General added.

