US Consulate in Hyderabad to resume student visa services

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad on Friday announced that it will resume July and August student visa appointments from June 14.

“Our capacity remains limited for the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to do our part in reducing the spread of Covid-19,” the Consulate General tweeted.

“Facilitating legitimate student travel to the United States remains a top priority for the US Mission to India. Please keep a close eye on our websites and social media pages for updates on our operating status,” it added.

It also advised students to keep monitoring its website https://ustraveldocs.com/IN/, for appointment availability.

The Consulate General had cancelled all routine visa services from May 3 in view of Covid-19 situation.