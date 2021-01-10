US Covid-19 cases surpass 22 mn: Johns Hopkins University

Washington, Jan 10 : As the US is still struggling to contain the raging coronavirus pandemic, the country’s overall infection tally has surpassed the 22 million mark, while the death toll increased to over 372,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country’s caseload and death toll currently stood at 22,110,203 and 372,152, respectively.

The US is the worst hit country by the pandemic, with the world’s most number of cases and deaths, making up more than 24 per cent of the global caseload and over 19 per cent of the worldwide fatalities.

On Saturday, California reported 2,649,119 cases, followed by Texas with 1,943,625 cases and Florida with 1,464,697 cases, according to the CSSE data.

The states of New York and Illinois both registered more than 1 million cases.

Other states with over 550,000 cases include Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan and Indiana.

Total Covid-19 cases in the US reached 20 million on January 1, and the number increased by 1 million every four days since then.

The country identified 283,204 new cases on January 8, the second highest rise in confirmed infections in a single day since the pandemic began, the CSSE chart showed.

In terms of deaths, New York accounts for 39,334 fatalities on Saturday, topping the US state-level death toll list.

Texas recorded the second most deaths of 29,645, followed by California with 29,266 deaths and Florida with 22,666 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 11,000 fatalities also include New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts and Georgia.

The US witnessed the highest spike in single-day deaths on January 7 with 4,194 fatalities.

An updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected a total of 567,195 Covid-19 deaths in the US by April 1, based on the current projection scenario.

