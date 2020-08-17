US Covid-19 deaths top 170,000

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 8:00 am IST

New York, Aug 17 : US Covid-19 deaths have surpassed the 170,000 mark, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national cases topping 5.4 million, the death toll from the disease in the US rose to 170,019 on Sunday evening, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The state of New York recorded the most deaths across the country, with 32,840 fatalities, followed by New Jersey with 15,912 deaths. California and Texas both reported more than 10,000 deaths, the tally showed.

READ:  Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to headline Sunburn For Goa music fest

States with more than 7,000 fatalities also include Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The US has registered the highest caseload and deaths of any nation, accounting for more than 20 per cent of the global death toll.

US nursing homes have once again seen a spike in new Covid-19 cases due to community spread, a recent report released by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living showed.

Meanwhile, the nationwide number and rate of cases in children have been “steadily increasing” from March to July, said a new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Unconventional conventions for US presidential nominations
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close