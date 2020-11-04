US Elections 2020: Polls closed in 25 states

Washington: As the US Presidential polls draw near an end, several states have closed their polling stations on Tuesday.

Polling stations

The polling stations in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Tennessee closed on 8 pm ET (6:30 pm IST), reported CNN.

Earlier, polling stations closed in the first six states in the United States at 7 pm EST (5:30 pm IST). Polls have closed in South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, and Virginia. Meanwhile, most polling stations in Florida and New Hampshire also closed at the same time.

Eligible voters

Voters are deciding between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, along with all 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted – meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.

Source: ANI