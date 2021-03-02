US embassy in Saudi Arabia reopens visa services

Riyadh: The United States mission to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it is reopening the routine non-immigrant visa services in limited numbers at its embassy in Riyadh and the general consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.

“The health and safety of our workforce and customers remain paramount. We continue to implement safeguards to keep staff and customers safe. Due to these COVID-19 prevention measures, visa appointments are extremely limited and subject to change,” the embassy said in a press statement.

“The consular sections advise applicants to schedule appointments only when they have made tentative travel plans, but prior to the final purchase of travel,” it further said.

The consular departments in the mission will continue to prioritize services for American citizens, immigrant and student visas, and emergency non-immigrant visas.

Passengers can schedule appointments for a non-immigrant visa by visiting online on https://www.ustraveldocs.com/sa/sa-niv-visaapply.asp

In March 2020, then US President Donald Trump ordered the temporary suspension of all routine visa services provided through US embassies and consulates in foreign countries and in the United States.