‘US immigration enforcement agency becomes Covid super-spreader’

New York: By deporting thousands of illegal immigrants despite knowing that several of them are Covid positive or are showing symptoms of the disease, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has become COVID super spreader.

According to the New York Times over 200 deportation flights carrying migrants, some of them ill with coronavirus, have been deported to other countries from March through June.

Reportedly ICE has several detention centers which are managed by private companies. Detainees have told NYT that the detention centers are cramped and unsanitary. They are like time-bombs, where social distancing was near impossible and protective gear was almost nonexistent.

According to AP, several workers and detainees of the largest US immigration detention center, the Otay Mesa Detention Center told that the warden of the center did not allow them to wear masks or gloves. It has reported about absence of facial coverings and lack of cleaning supplies. It further observed that symptomatic detainees were mixed with others.