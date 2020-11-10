‘US interference in Hong Kong affairs unacceptable, barbaric’

Hong Kong, Nov 11 : Matthew Cheung, Acting Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said that the so-called sanctions imposed by the United States on four Chinese mainland and Hong Kong officials are barbaric interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and its motherland.

The US announced on Tuesday (Beijing time) the sanctions against Deputy Commissioner of Police (national security) Edwina Lau, Senior Superintendent Steve Li of the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force, and two heads of Chinese government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs on the grounds that Hong Kong implemented the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Cheung said to the media before attending the Executive Council meeting on Tuesday that it is incumbent on the Hong Kong officials to safeguard national security and it is the obligation of Hong Kong people to do so. He described the US action as absolutely unreasonable and unacceptable.

“We are not going to be intimidated by any of these actions. In fact this is clearly breaching international practice, apart from international law,” Cheung said.

Lau said that it is her pride and honour to be the head of the National Security Department of the police force. She stressed that the attempt of the United States to undermine the police force’s efforts in safeguarding national security through imposing the so-called sanctions on her will be in vain. She will not fear and will continue to steadfastly safeguard the security of the country, of which the HKSAR is one part.

Li said that safeguarding national security is the responsibility of police personnel in all places and he will continue work diligently in this regard. He stressed that it is his lifelong duty and honour to serve the police force and protect Hong Kong. The unfair US sanctions will not shake his determination to enforce the law.

On August 8 (Beijing time), on the grounds of the HKSAR implementing the national security law for Hong Kong, the United States announced to impose so-called sanctions on 11 officials of Chinese central authorities and the HKSAR government.

