US Navy teams used in Texas to help fight the pandemic.

Houston: US Navy teams have been deployed in Texas to help the state in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Greg Abbott said.

On Sunday, Abbott announced that the US Department of Defense has sent five Navy teams to four locations in south and southwest Texas, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beginning Sunday, one Navy Acute Care Team will provide support in southern Texas.

Another four Navy Rural Rapid Response Teams will support hospitals in south and southwest Texas, said the Governor.

These teams consist of medical and support professionals which are being deployed to help meet medical needs in hospitals throughout the state, he added.

“The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas.

“The State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe” Abbott said.

At the Governor’s request and as part of a whole-of-nation approach, the US Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces (UAMTF) arrived in Texas to support the Houston and San Antonio areas earlier this month.

Meanwhile, confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization continue to soar in Texas, one of the worst hit US states.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, the state added 10,158 new confirmed cases on Saturday, taking the total number to 317,730, with 3,865 deaths.

Source: IANS