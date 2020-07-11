US records highest daily COVID-19 cases

Washington: The US has registered a new single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with a total of 63,643 infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Besides the record high cases, Friday also saw 774 coronavirus deaths, the BBC reported citing the data as saying.

As of Saturday, the US currently accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,182,385 and 134,073, respectively.

Twenty-nine states have seen an increase in new cases compared to last week, according to a CNN report.

Nine have had record single-day infections: Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsi.

Meanwhile, Texas and Florida are among the worst hit states in the country.

Florida recorded 11,433 new cases on Friday. In Miami-Dade county, 28 per cent of people who took tests were confirmed to have the virus, said the BBC report.

Last week, America’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci warned that daily confirmed cases could reach 100,000 and that the country was still “knee deep” in the first wave.

