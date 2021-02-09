US reports over 2.93 mn child Covid-19 cases

Washington, Feb 9 : More than 2.93 million children in the US have so far been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic last year, according to official data.

The latest data issued on Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association revealed that about 117,500 new child COovid-19 cases were reported in the week ending February 4, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over the two weeks from January 21 to February 4, there were 257,680 new child cases reported across the country, a 10 per cent increase, according to the AAP.

Children account for 12.9 per cent of all the confirmed coronavirus cases in the US.

The overall rate was 3,899 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.

“At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects,” the AAP said in the report.

New Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations have been declining in the country from recent surges, but health experts have warned that the new contagious strains may threaten to undo progress and lead to a resurgence.

The US still accounts for the highest number of cases and deaths in the world, making it the hardest-hit country globally.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the JHU revealed that the country’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 27,088,044 and 464,845, respectively.

