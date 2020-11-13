US reports record daily increase of over 140,000 Covid-19 cases

Washington, Nov 13 : The US reported 143,408 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a record daily increase since the onset of the pandemic in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday.

The new number refreshed the previous nationwide record of 134,383 cases set in previous day, pushing the seven-day average daily increase to a record high of 121,496 cases, according to latest CDC data.

A total of 1,479 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, bringing the seven-day average death increase to 1,134, the highest since early August, the Xinhua news agency reported.

It marked the eighth consecutive day that the daily case count had surpassed 1,00,000.

The country has witnessed the most critical week as major Covid-19 metrics including the daily case increase, seven-day average daily increase and hospitalizations kept setting new records.

With 8,75,401 new cases, one in 378 Americans tested positive for Covid-19 this week, according to the weekly update of The Covid Tracking Project.

Across the country, confirmed cases are up 41 percent, hospitalizations up 20 per cent and deaths up 23 per cent, according to the tracking project.

A total of 73,883 new child cases were reported last week in the US, which is the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began, bringing total child Covid-19 cases to over 9,20,000, according to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Record numbers of cases and hospitalisations brought unprecedented pressure to healthcare systems around the country, which experts warned are approaching a breaking point.

The US has recorded more than 10,513,000 cases with more than 2,42,500 related deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.