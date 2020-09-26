US surveillance aircraft flies over South Korea

Seoul, Sep 26 : A US surveillance aircraft flew over South Korea on Saturday, an aviation tracker said, days after North Korea killed a Seoul official drifting at sea.

“USAF E-8C 96-0042 RONIN31 conducted a mission over South Korea earlier today,” tweeted Aircraft Spots which monitors military air movements.

According to Aircraft Spots, the US Navy’s EP-3E surveillance plane also conducted missions in areas near Seoul on Friday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

According to the South Korean military, North Korean authorities shot the fisheries official who was adrift in its waters to death and incinerated his body on September 22.

He went missing the previous day while on duty near the Yellow Sea border island of Yeonpyeong.

Pyongyang admitted to the shooting and leader Kim Jong-un issued an apology on Friday.

North Korea however, claimed that it set an object the official used to stay afloat on fire, not his body.

