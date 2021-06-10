US to resume visa appointments for Indian students from June 14

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Thursday announced that it will resume visa processing for Indian students from June 14.

The US Embassy and consulates in India will open visa appointments for Indian students who ae planning to join American colleges/universities during the fall session (August-September).

“The U.S. Mission to India is opening July and August student visa appointments at posts across India on June 14, 2021. Students may visit our website, to view availability and schedule an appointment,” the United States Embassy in India wrote on Twitter.

“Student visas remain a top priority for the US mission to India and we are making every attempt to facilitate student travel in time for the fall semester. As such, on June 14, 2021 we will open limited July and August student visa appointments at posts across India. Students may visit our website, to view availability and schedule an appointment,” a statement on the US embassy websites says.

“Prior to your visa interview, please review your I-20 program start date. Students beginning a new program with a program start date on or after August 1 may travel to the United States up to 30 days prior to the program start date and do not need to submit a request for a national interest exception,” it adds.



“Continuing students may also resume their programs on or after August 1, and travel 30 days before their program resumption date. We are unable to approve expedite requests for Fall 2021 students with scheduled appointments in July or August. If your appointment date may result in a potentially late start, please reach out to your school to discuss options,” the Embassy added.

