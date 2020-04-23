Using pandemic to erode human rights is ‘unacceptable’: UN chief

In this file photo United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press briefing at United Nations Headquarters on February 4, 2020 in New York City. - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called April 16, 2020 on families and global leaders to "protect our children," who stand to suffer severe consequences of the pandemic even if they are at lower risk."I appeal to families everywhere, and leaders at all levels: protect our children," Guterres said in a statement, while presenting a report on the pandemic's impact on children. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Washington: Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to erode human rights would be unacceptable, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday, unveiling a new report on the issue.

As governments around the world implemented extraordinary measures to deal with the outbreak, activists have increasingly warned of strongmen regimes using the crisis to roll back rights.

Violence in name of lockdown

Rights groups have called states out for everything from violence, threats to press freedom, arrests and smartphone surveillance implemented to fight the wave of infections.

“Against the background of rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a pushback against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic,” Guterres said in a statement.

“This is unacceptable.”

Press freedom

He called on governments to be transparent, responsive and accountable.

“Civic space and press freedom are critical. Civil society organizations and the private sector have essential roles to play. And in all we do, let’s never forget: The threat is the virus, not people,” Guterres said.

The UN report on human rights and COVID-19 suggested that governments think about the consequences of their actions, saying “for better or for worse it is critical to consider the long-term whilst planning our short-term responses.”

Source: AFP

