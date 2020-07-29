UST Global invests in US-based Smart Software Testing Solutions

Bengaluru, July 29 : UST Global on Wednesday announced a strategic investment in US-based Smart Software Testing Solutions (SSTS) Inc.

In a statement, UST Global said that as part of the investment, Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Corporate Officer of UST Global, will join the SSTS board.

The company, however, did not disclose the investment amount.

Commenting on the investment, Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global, said, “Continuous digital validation across mobile, cloud and web applications has become a necessity for enterprises undertaking digital transformation initiatives. This is creating a tidal wave of new opportunity as evidenced by SSTS’ impressive growth and strong customer base.”

“We have had a very successful partnership with UST Global since 2018 and now we are excited to welcome them as our investors,” said Pankaj Goel, Chief Executive Officer, SSTS.

The US-based company helps enterprises adopt continuous digital validation through its SaaS platforms pCloudy and OpKey.

OpKey and pCloudy, signature cloud-based technology products of SSTS, focus on streamlining and improving the software development life cycle by employing manual and automated testing.

