Uttam asks people to stay alert, cautious to prevent Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday appealed to the people of Telangana to take all precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, in a message on social media platforms, said that Coronavirus is proving to be an epidemic with the rise in a number of cases every day. He said so far 19 Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Telangana. Those affected were either foreigners or those with travel history to affected countries.

He appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. He said people should stay at their homes unless necessary.

They should maintain social distance and in case of any doubts, they should self-quarantine and isolate themselves with others. In case of any symptoms, they should immediately go for medical tests. In case they are found positive, they must admit themselves in designated government hospitals for treatment.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said there was no treatment for this virus. Therefore, at this stage, prevention is the only cure for Coronavirus. “We can overcome this challenge only if we are united, alert and cautious,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by the Government of India on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He said no one should go out and stay at their homes, except for emergencies. He said this would help in controlling the spread of the virus. He said every individual should play his/her role in this fight against deadly Coronavirus.

The TPCC Chief said that the government has ordered the closure of all establishments and firms till March 31. While this has been done as a precautionary measure, it has badly hit the daily wage earners, vendors and other small business firms. He demanded that the government supply rice and other essential commodities at free of cost to the White Ration Card holds, poor and other needy people.

Further, he said that the government should come to the rescue of middle-class people who might not be able to pay their EMIs on time next month due to continuous closure of establishments. He said it should ensure that all banks and other financial institutions postpone the EMIs without levying any fine or interest.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said sufficient stock of medicines and required equipment must be kept available at all government hospitals and steps should be taken to improve the services. Further, he said the authorities should ensure proper supply of all commodities in the market, especially for the poor and middle classes.

The TPCC President appealed to the workers of Congress party to take all precautions and also ensure that their relatives, friends and neighbours do the same. He asked them not to come out of their homes unless necessary. He said everyone must take precautions and no one should be careless in any manner. He also asked them to help the poor and needy people in every possible manner.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said there was no need to fear about anything. “With joint efforts and a strong will, all Indians will collectively beat the Coronavirus by preventing its spread further,” he said.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.