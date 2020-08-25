Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA’s daughter set to join SP

Bareilly, Aug 25 : Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rajesh Mishra’s daughter Sakshi Mishra, who had hit the headlines last year when she eloped with a Dalit boy Ajitesh, is now preparing to join the Samajwadi Party.

Sakshi told the media that she was impressed with the work culture in the Samajwadi Party and its popularity among the youth.

She said that she has sought an appointment with SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

“The kind of development that took place during Akhilesh’s regime was unparalleled. It has given a new identity to UP. I have been impressed enough by this to want to join SP,” she said.

If Sakshi joins the SP, it would cause considerable embarrassment to her father who is in the BJP, sources said.

When Sakshi had eloped with Ajitesh last year in July, she had uploaded a video on the social media claiming that she faced a threat to her life from her family.

The couple later appeared on news channels with proof of their marriage and sought protection.

