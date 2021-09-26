Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion likely today evening

Lucknow: Ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year, the Uttar Pradesh government’s Cabinet expansion is likely to take place today evening, said sources.

This is the fourth BJP-ruled state where a major rejig is happening after Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Earlier in the month, Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as Gujarat’s new chief minister replacing Vijay Rupani.

The entire Gujarat cabinet was changed subsequently.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP had changed its CM three times. After Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as CM, Tirath Singh Rawat had taken the charge. But he was later replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in July.