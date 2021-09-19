Uttarakhand polls: Kejriwal promises 1 lakh jobs, unemployment allowance for youth

Haldwani: Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised jobs to 1 lakh youths within 6 months of winning the Uttarakhand Assembly polls of 2022 and unemployment allowance for unemployed youth.

He also announced that 80 per cent of jobs in the government and private sector will be given to the people of Uttarakhand.

During his visit to Haldwani in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Kejriwal made several announcements on behalf of the AAP keeping in mind the youth and then undertook Tiranga Sankalp Yatra.

Before Kejriwal’s announcement, the AAP CM candidate for Uttarakhand, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, while addressing the media had said that he has been given the responsibility to go from place to place and discuss the issues with the people here.

“Presently, the youth has no future to look at. Recently, the government outsourced the recruitment of jobs in one of its departments. Even I applied for the same and was hired as a watchman at a salary of Rs 8,500,” Kothiyal said.

He also said that members of both Congress and BJP are switching parties.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal questioned both Congress and BJP and said that the political parties have left no stone unturned to ruin Uttarakhand which was formed 21 years ago and have ‘looted the forests and mountains’.

“In the last few days, we have been planning with Ajay Kothiyal and the people of Uttarakhand about how schools and hospitals will be built, and employment will be provided in the state,” he added.

Kejriwal also said that providing 300 units of free electricity in Uttarakhand is the first point of their plan.

The Chief Minister also said that the youth of Uttarakhand has a lot of energy and the ones in the army show ‘amazing power’, “but, due to the plight of over 21 years here, the youth have left Uttarakhand and have migrated to other states.”

In a series of announcements, Kejriwal said that every unemployed youth in Uttarakhand will get employment and until then, one youth from every family will be given Rs 5,000 rupees per month.

Kejriwal also announced the formation of a separate Ministry, Ministry of Employment and Migration Affairs, whose job will be to create employment opportunities and to make proper arrangements to bring back the people who have migrated.

Taking a jibe at BJP during Tiranga Sankalp Yatra, Kejriwal said, “If you vote for BJP, you will get a new CM every month, but if you vote for Aam Aadmi Party, you will get a stable CM for 5 years.” He also welcomed the ‘good leaders in other parties who feel suffocated’ to join AAP.

He further said that there is going to be a revolution in the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. “Just like the people of Delhi revolutionised, the people of Uttarakhand also will,” he said while appealing to people to campaign for AAP.