Uttarakhand’s Basheer Ahmed tops JEE Main 2020 entrance exam

Hyderabad: The result of the JEE Main 2020 entrance exam conducted for admission in engineering colleges was released late on Friday night. Basheer Ahmed of Uttarakhand has been the state topper in the result released by the National Testing Agency. He has achieved 99.99 percentile.

Despite coming first in the state, the 18-year-old wasn’t celebrating his achievement the next morning; he rather went back to prepare for JEE Advance 2020 which is scheduled to take place on September 27.

The topper hopes that his preparations help him crack JEE Advance exam too.he said, “ For mains, preparing amid uncertainty due to coronavirus pandemic was difficult. I did not expect to become the state topper at all. After the exam, I felt that I did not give my best”.

Basheer hopes to clear the advance exam and study Computer Science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

In Class 12, the 18-year-old had secured 97.25% in Science stream.

At the same time, nine students including Nishant Aggarwal of Delhi and Divyanshu Agarwal of Haryana got 100% marks. Now the results of BE and BTech have come, the rest will come later. According to NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi, 9,21261 students had registered in the examination held from 7 to 9 January