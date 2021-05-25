Vacant teaching faculty posts at OU to be filled soon

Hyderabad: Most of the newly appointed VCs of the ten state universities have taken their charge. They are planning to imnplement measures to improve the administrative and teaching standards of the universities under their charge.

The emphasis is being given to the Research and Development and introducing new courses.

The state government has permitted the VCs to fill 1061 teaching posts in 11 universities which includes 415 vacant posts at Osmania University – 294 Asst Professor and 121 Associate professor cadres. However, there is no post vacant currently for the professor rank in the university.

The new Vice Chancellor of the OU Prof D Ravinder Yadav, who has vast experience in teaching and administration, is planning to implement a 21 points’ program for raising the standard of the university.

“Infrastructure and hospital facilities shall be improved,” said Prof Yadav. “There is a proposal to set up a separate committee for every department. Approval for the committee’s recommendations shall be obtained from the Executive Council.”

Prof Yadav said he would work for the overall development of the university. “Appointments on vacant faculty posts shall be made on priority basis. All the deserving faculty members whose promotion is pending since two years shall be promoted.”

Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda Prof Gopal Reddy took charge of his new post. He said that the state government permitted to fill the vacant faculty posts. In view of Corona pandemic, emphasis shall be given on online classes.

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Telugu University Prof T Kishan Rao while taking charge of his office declared that he would obtain suggestions from the staff to solve the issues faced by the University. The university is facing shortage of teaching staff. The priority shall be given to shifting the current University campus to its new one.

Similarly, Prof K Sitarama Rao has taken charge as Vice Chancellor of Dr. B R Ambedkar Open University.