Vaccine trial: JNMCH of AMU receives Bharat Biotech’s letter of appreciation

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) received a letter of appreciation from Bharat Biotech for taking part in the phase 3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’.

Talking about the questions he faced while busting myths regarding the vaccine, a microbiology postgraduate Shafiq-ur Rehman Khan said that many people had asked whether taking a vaccine will result in infertility.

He said that volunteers were from both Hindu and Muslim religion.

Meanwhile Prof Mohd Shameem, the principal investigator said that the letter from Bharat Biotech congratulated the university’s VC, professor, and the team.

Myths were main challenge

The process of the trial at JNMCH has started in the month of November after it received ICMR’s letter. Myths were the main challenge faced during the process, added Prof. Shameem.

Giving further details of the vaccination process, Prof. Shameem said that out of the total volunteers, the age of 25 percent was more than 60 years. All the volunteers were paid Rs. 750 per visit. During the entire process, no adverse effect of the vaccine was found. Only a few of the volunteers reported fever.