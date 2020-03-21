Vadodara man tests positive for coronavirus, Guj total now 8

Ahmedabad: A 52-year-old man with travel history to Sri Lanka tested positive of coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the number of such cases in the state to eight, officials said.

The new patient is a resident Vadodara, they said.

“A man with travel history to Sri Lanka, tested positive for coronavirus. He was part of a group that had recently travelled to Sri Lanka,” Vadodara collector Shalini Agarwal said.

“Another member of the same group, a woman, had tested positive on Friday,” she said.

This is the third positive case in Vadodara and eighth in Gujarat, Agarwal added.

“The man has been kept in isolation ward at the SSG Hospital in Vadodara, which is treating the coronavirus patients,” she said

Others, who travelled with them, have also been quarantined, she added.

Source: PTI

