Mumbai: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza who recently got married to a Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi is currently on a honeymoon getaway to Maldives. The couple is accompanied by Vaibhav’s daughter and Dia’s stepdaughter Samaira.

Dia Mirza has been sharing gorgeous pictures from her vacation giving holiday goals to her fans and followers on social media. And her photographer is none other than her husband Vaibhav.

Dia Mirza Maldives holiday photos

The ‘Thappad’ actress on Friday shared a few pictures on Instagram where she looked stunning as she takes a walk at a beach near her resort in a loose white dress, paired with a hat and posing with her step-daughter Samaira.

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Cast Away’ let’s play 💙☀️ Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun 🙃 Thank you @travelwithjourneylabel @jamanafaru_maldives for a another perfect day 🙏🏻” Her photos have been clicked by her husband Vaibhav who she thinks is ‘getting better’ at it. Along with the photos, she added, “Photos by Him 😍 (Getting better).”

Dia Mirza is having a great time enjoying the ‘magical afternoon’, ‘sunsets’ and some ‘yummy time’ in the Maldives. On Friday, the actress shared another set of photos and wrote, “Every moment here so far has been pure joy 🦋”.

Dia’s wedding

Dia Mirza tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with Vaibhav Rekhi in February. Posting the photos of her wedding, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor had written, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”