15 Feb 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
Valentine’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan posts message for wife

Posted by Sameer Published: February 15, 2020, 9:13 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Be it off screen or on screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his fans with his romantic charisma and wit. Leaving no chance to spread love on Valentine’s Day on Friday, SRK posted a cute message for wife Gauri Khan. Of course, the post has the element of his trademark wit.

Instagram post

“36 years… ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions….,” SRK wrote on Instagram.

Not only this, he even uploaded a photograph in which Gauri and SRK can be seen holding each other’s hands and looking into each others’ eyes.

SRK’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, there have been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh’s upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors. As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer thriller “Bob Biswas”.

Source: IANS
