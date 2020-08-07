Van Persie returns to Dutch club Feyenoord as coach

Rotterdam, Aug 7 : Former Netherlands captain Robin Van Persie returned to Eredivisie side Feyenoord but this time, in the capacity of a coach. He had two stints with the side during the course of his illustrious playing career and in total, scored 47 goals for them.

Van Persie called time on his career in 2019 and has been working as a football pundit since. He will be assisting current manager Dick Advocaat at Feyenoord but revealed his role hasn’t been defined yet.

“It is not an official function,” Van Persie told Feyenoord’s official website. “That’s why I find it difficult to give it a name.

“For example, I don’t see myself as a striker coach. I think it’s a win-win situation: I’m going to find out here if I like this and I help the staff here.

“Actually I was going to join last season, but that was still limited in the end. Dick called me and asked if I wanted to come. And I can’t say no to Dick.

“The past year I have only done things that I like. I work as an analyst in England, I travel a lot with my family, do a lot of sports. Now I’m going to see if this is something I also enjoy,” he added.

Van Persie started his career with Feyenoord and wore their jersey for three season till 2004 before moving to Premier League giants Arsenal.

He then left The Gunners to join league rivals Manchester United, with whom he won his only Premier League title. RVP then moved to Fenerbahce before returning to Feyenoord for one final hurrah in 2018-19 season.

