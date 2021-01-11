Varanasi: Ex-BJP MLA accused of sexual assault; beaten up by the victim’s family

Varanasi: A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Maya Shankar Pathak, was beaten up by the family members of a girl student for allegedly sexually assaulting her. Pathak who is a two-time BJP MLA from the Chiragaon Assembly segment is the chairman of a college run by the MP Group in Varanasi.

In the video that was recorded by the family, nearly 10 family members of a girl student can be seen storming into Pathak’s office and two members then seek an explanation from Pathak while lashing out at him for sexual harassment of the girl.

Later, he was beaten up by the family members and the local residents who had gathered there, Times Now reported.

He is known to have apologized after getting thrashed. Chaubeypur police station in-charge SK Shukla told the media that no FIR has been registered in this regard, but the matter is being investigated on the basis of the video.