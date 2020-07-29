Varun Dhawan’s new selfie amuses fans

Mumbai, July 28 : A selfie posted by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is amusing fans bigtime on Tuesday.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie of himself in bed. He is shirtless and sporting a rugged stubble.

“Chal uth #getupboy,” he wrote alongside the image.

Varun is known for his funny social media posts.

Recently, he shared a picture of himself lifting his niece as part of his “Sunday” workout.

On the work front, Varun will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.