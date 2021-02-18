Varun Sharma had fun sporting red hair in ‘Roohi’

Mumbai, Feb 18 : Actor Varun Sharma has opened up on sporting flaming red hair in the upcoming horror-comedy movie Roohi. He calls it new, quirky and fun.

Varun, who is known for his comic timing, is in his elements in the trailer of the film that released recently. He dons a spooky makeup with blood running down his face, plus the red hair.

Talking about his hair, Varun said that it was “a collective call” taken by the team to render a certain uniqueness to his character.

“It was (writer-producer) Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, (producer) Dinesh Vijan, (writer) Gautam Mehra and (director) Hardik Mehta’s idea to try something new, quirky and fun. The red hair completely aced the look and everyone liked it. I have been receiving a lot of calls and messages about my hair. People are really liking it. I am glad that the collective call and the effort have paid off,” said Varun.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor and is slated to release on March 11.

