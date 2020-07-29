Vee Technologies one of the best places to work in healthcare 2020

Bengaluru: As the global healthcare industry scrambles to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York-Bengaluru co-headquartered Vee Technologies has been listed among the top healthcare employers in 2020.

The IT services firm that is focused on the healthcare and insurance sector was featured in the prestigious Modern Healthcare’s ‘Best Places to Work in Healthcare 2020’ among the top 150 companies.

The company is the only one in the list by Modern Healthcare – industry’s leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research and information – with development centres in India at Bengaluru, Salem and Chennai.

Vee Technologies said in a statement on Wednesday that it is the leader in the hospital revenue cycle, Health Information Management (HIM) and population health space.

In the COVIDcrisis, “the hospitals have been facing major challenges with their reimbursement rate going down year after year and increased documentation”.

“Vee Technologies works with over 150 US hospitals, including six of the top 20, helping them handle clinical coding and revenue cycle management services. The company also has e-learning and e-governance solutions” said Chocko Valliappa, CEO and MD of Vee Technologies.

“We have divided our India operations into over a hundred micro-companies of 15 members each. The challenge before them is to look at the way work is done in each department and come up with ways to improve processes” Valliappa added.

The US healthcare outsourcing business is valued at about $60 billion, comprising healthcare IT, Revenue Cycle Management and HIM.

The major players are United Healthcare/Optum, Cognizant, 3M and R1, with India and the Philippines being the major outsourcing destinations.

Source: IANS