Vehicles carrying permitted sacrificial animals will not be stopped: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State finance minister Harish Rao has assured the Jamaat ul Quraish group that he will direct the police authorities not to stop the permitted vehicles laden with sacrificial animals at the check posts.

Along with the Waqf Board and Jamaat ul Quraish chairman Mohammed Saleem, the meat traders met finance minister Harish Rao and made him aware of the activities taking place at the Hyderabad suburban areas check posts.

The Jamaat ul Quraish members said that even after obtaining the permitted documents, the police are confiscating the animals at many places under the pressure from gau rakshaks.

The traders alleged that every year, the gau rakshaks are harassing the traders and police are failing to take any action against them.

Harish Rao after taking note of the detailed discussions assured the Jamaat ul Quraish group members that he will speak to the DGP Mahender Reddy on the issue.

He further said that he will hold a discussion with the chief minister on the issue. Harish Rao said that the animals which have been given legal permission for transportation will not be stopped.